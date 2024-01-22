Nashville Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Steal $1,495 Pair of Sunglasses

One suspect thought his future was so bright that he needed to wear shades. And not just any shades, but a $1,495 pair of sunglasses from Nordstrom inside a Nashville mall.

Of course, he allegedly didn’t want to pay for the sunglasses, and instead tried to just take them, police said.

Donzel Watson, 56, was arrested as a result and has been described by authorities as a “serial shoplifter.”

Along with the sunglasses charge, police said that Watson was booked on nearly 20 other thefts from Louis Vuitton, Home Depot, and Lowe’s stores. And that’s just over the previous few months.

Along with all that, Watson has been charged with violating his parole on robbery and aggravated burglary convictions.

According to Fox 17 News:

“A warrant was issued for Watson back in October for stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store in September. The warrant was issued for six others regarding thefts at the Green Hills Mall.”

Donzel Watson was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a very expensive pair of sunglasses. (Nashville Police/WZTV)