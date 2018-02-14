The Central Intelligence Agency celebrated Valentine’s Day in a rather strange manner: by writing about a few of the amorous agents that have gone down in history as masters of manipulation.





RELATED: Fort Bragg solider arrested for 2013 rape and assault of Harris County teen

It turns out that while not all agents swing around like James Bond, wooing foreign female adversaries, it’s pretty common for an agent to use their good looks to their advantage. The name for these agents? Honey traps. A term which you might remember from that bizarre scene in “The Interview.”

Throughout history, there have been a number of successful “honey trap” spies. And in a news article posted on Valentine’s Day, the CIA recalled a few of the most famous. The first, Dutch dancer Mata Hari, was actually a spy for the Germans during World War I. She managed to seduce a number of French politicians and was eventually executed after the war ended. Even more bizarrely, after her death, her skull was given to the Museum of Anatomy in Paris but has since been stolen and probably sold off on the black market.

One of the best known seductresses was Mata Hari, a Dutch exotic dancer convicted of spying for the Germans during WWI. She was accused of being a double agent & obtaining intel by seducing prominent French politicians & officers. She was tried, convicted & executed in 1917. pic.twitter.com/8oWpeU1yLg — CIA (@CIA) February 14, 2018

In East Germany, the “Romeo spies” lived up to their name. The skilled agents seduced West German women who they believed had information. But there was one rule — the Romeos could not marry their targets. The Romeos would even convince the women they were seducing to obtain information for them. A number of the Romeos were highly successful. The first agent (codenamed “Felix”) was sent to East Germany and managed to strike up an affair with a secretary at the chancellery before his identity was compromised. He dated the secretary for several years before the East Germans pulled him from the nation. The secretary never learned his true identity.

One Romeo managed to seduce the top woman in West Germany’s foreign intelligence agency. He even told her his true identity and she fell even deeper in love. Eventually, she became so titillated by the excitement of espionage that she continued working for the East Germans.