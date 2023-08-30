National Zoo Closed Following Bomb Threat

The Smithsonian National Zoo in northwest Washington D.C. was evacuated by police after a reported bomb threat that arrived by email.

Authorities have no reason to believe there was an actual bomb and it appears the zoo was evacuated for precautionary reasons, per reports.

Police stand outside the Smithsonian National Zoo following a bomb threat. (WJLA)

“The Zoo is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat,” the National Zoo posted on social media on Tuesday, Aug. 29. “Reopening information will be posted when it becomes available. All other Smithsonian museums are open. Out of an abundance of caution, staff and visitors have been evacuated as the Metropolitan Police Department investigates.”

Police gather outside the Smithsonian National Zoo after an emailed bomb threat. (WJLA)

Per WJLA:

“Both MPD officers and members of the department’s special operations division were called to the zoo, located at 3001 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, to do a sweep of the property.”

The threat was received at a little after 10:40 a.m. Eastern, per the Metropolitan Police Department. It is still to be determined if anyone has or will be charged in the incident.

