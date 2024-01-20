This past weekend on through Monday was full of exciting NFL playoff games. One of these games was between the Houston Texans and the Cleveland Browns.

The game was expected to be a rather close one, at least closer than it was. The final score between the Texans and the Browns was 45 Texans,15 Browns. CJ Stroud, quarterback for the Houston Texans, and his team put a severe beating on the Cleveland Browns. Texans made quite a statement in that wild-card round.

NBC Edits Out NFL QB CJ Stroud’s Praise To Jesus

CJ Stroud is an amazing quarterback and a devout Christian.



But NBC is so afraid of him mentioning the name of Jesus Christ on air that they edited his post-game interview.



Whoever is responsible for this should be fired. pic.twitter.com/S3qrlzlce2 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 18, 2024

At the end of the game, the reporter Kathryn Tappan, asked CJ Stroud about his success. Here’s what CJ Stroud said in full as a response:

“First of all, I want to give all glory and praise to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” he then said: “I mean, it’s been amazing being in the city for as short as I’ve been but the love that I’ve got. I’ve really just been doing it for Houston, man. The people back home, I’m blessed enough to be in the position that I’m in and blessed enough to be playing at a high level right now. We gotta keep going, but I’m super blessed.”

The media post released by NBC, included most of the quote except the part where CJ Stroud thanks his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. As reported by Outkick, CJ Stroud’s faith means everything to him. In fact, he has said that his faith is what carries him through during the ups and downs of the football season. Stroud’s faith in Jesus Christ is fundamental to who he is, and as he set himself to his success. Which makes you wonder, why would NBC this part out?

