Nebraska Troopers Find More Than 130 Pounds of Marijuana Stuffed in One Vehicle

It’s safe to say Nebraska state troopers found a pot of gold in a recent traffic stop. Or more accurately, a pot of pot.

Needless to say, the man operating the vehicle that was pulled over on Interstate 80 near North Platte has been arrested.

More than 130 pounds of marijuana was discovered in a Cadillac CST during a stop in Nebraska. (Nebraska State Patrol)

Per 9News, a state trooper noticed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding on I-80 in Dawson County around 7:40 a.m. and pulled over the vehicle. During the stop, the trooper detected a strong smell of marijuana emanating from inside the luxury car.

The ensuing search revealed more than 100 packages filled with a combined 133 pounds of pot, authorities said.

The driver was arrested for possession of more than one pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and no operator’s license.

(Nebraska State Patrol)

It begs the question whether the driver said “hi” to the trooper during the stop, or the more fitting “high.”

Either way, there’s a moral to the story, and that is, if you have things in your possession that would be considered against the law (such as 130 pounds of pot), try not to break the law in other ways (such as speeding on the interstate).

