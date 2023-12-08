Netflix Dabbling In Contemporary Western Game With ‘Ransom Canyon’

You can never have enough modern-day Westerns to stream. At least, that seems to be the philosophy after Taylor Sheridan’s massive hit Yellowstone, as well as the Sheridan-written prequels 1883 and 1923.

Videos by Rare

So now Netflix is entering the game with a neo-Western of its own — though not one written or produced by Sheridan, or starring the likes of Kevin Costner or Harrison Ford, as the aforementioned Westerns include.

Per David Hookstead of OutKick:

The streaming giant announced it’s making a new 10-episode series titled “Ransom Canyon” set in Texas that is a “western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families.” Josh Duhamel plays lead Staten Kirkland. Netflix describes the character as the “owner and sole occupant of the sprawling Double K Ranch. Steadfast and stoic, Staten leads the charge to resist outside forces threatening his way of life and the land that he loves.” Sound familiar? It certainly does to me and every other “Yellowstone” fan out there. Minka Kelly of “Friday Night Fame” will star opposite of Duhamel as a woman who left for New York and returns “to Ransom Canyon to carve out a new path for herself.” https://www.outkick.com/netflix-ransom-canyon-western-details-yellowstone-minka-kelly/

Yeah. Sounds a lot like Yellowstone. Will it be as good or well-received? Well, that’s a lot to ask.

“Contemporary Western lovers and fans of good old-fashioned drama, something special is galloping your way,” Netflix wrote of its new series.

That said, the streaming giant has not yet released an official release date, but our guess is it will be out before the second half of Season 5 for Yellowstone. After all, that’s not supposed to launch until November 2024 — a whopping two-year wait from the end of the first half of the season.

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly are set to star in a new Western from Netflix. (Getty)

.