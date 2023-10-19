Netflix Hiking Prices Yet Again

Well, it’s safe to say that streaming giant Netflix won’t be getting cheaper anytime soon. Just the opposite, actually.

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 19, Netflix is increasing its monthly premium fee by $3 a month — from $19.99 to $22.99. The company also has found a way to keep people from sharing their usernames and passwords with others who don’t sign up for the service. It’s known as the “paid-sharing” program.

The second part is understandable. The price hike, though, not so much.

Per CNN Wire:

“Its one-stream basic plan will rise to $11.99 in the United States. All other plans, including its entry-level, $6.99-a-month ad-supported tier, will remain at the same monthly cost.

“Netflix also announced price increases for some subscription tiers in the United Kingdom and France.

“The company reported a 9% year-over-year increase in average paid memberships, adding 8.8 million subscribers last quarter. That’s compared to 2.4 million in the third quarter last year. Overall, Netflix reported 247 million paid global subscribers in the third quarter.”

Netflix remains one of the few profitable streaming services. Now, it’s looking to increase those profits even more.

“The industry, our communities and the economy are all hurting,” Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said Wednesday. “We need to get a deal done that respects all sides as soon as we possibly can.”

