Police Warn of Scammers Posing as Netflix To Steal Personal Information

Hey Netflix users, you might want to check your spam folders! Police are urging users to stay vigilant and double-check their inbox and authenticity of any email that appears to be sent by the streaming service, before handing out or entering any details about their personal information.

Authorities in Salon, Ohio, recently shared a screenshot of a phishing email that was designed to steal the recipients identity. The email claims the user’s account is on hold because Netflix is having trouble with their current billing information.

The email invites the user to login on a link to update their payment method. What makes everything three times worse, is that the email was actually sent to a Solon police officer, who said he doesn’t have a Netflix account. Nice try, scammers, joke’s on you.

The police department wants users to contact the source of the email by another method (calling Netflix directly), that one can trust to make sure their account is maintained. It’s important to remember not to click the links since there can be a way to install malware on your computer.

Netflix’s support websites echos the police department advice, stating, “Never enter your login or financial details after following a link in an email or text message. If you’re unsure if you’re visiting our legitimate Netflix website, type http://www.netflix.com directly into your web browser.”

Several users responded to police, saying the email also contained strange punctuation, an international phone number, and odd greeting, reading, “Hi Dear.” Anybody who received a suspicious text message or email claiming to be from Netflix is asked to forward the message to phishing@netflix.com for further review by the company’s security team. Be careful out there, remember to always check twice before submitting any type of information online.