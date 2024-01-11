New England Patriots To Part Ways With Head Coach Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots, after 24 legendary seasons in which he won six Super Bowls, are reportedly preparing to part ways with head coach Bill Belichick. The Patriots had an uncharacteristically poor season this year, finishing just 4-13.

New England has really not played well since the departure of legendary quarterback Tom Brady, who departed for Tampa Bay in 2020, winning the Super Bowl in his first year with the Buccanneers.

For years, a debate raged on about the Patriots dynasty, and whether Tom Brady, or Bill Belichick was more responsible for the franchise’s success. After parting ways with the Patriots, it appears that Tom Brady has soundly ended that debate.

Belichick will reportedly seek a head coaching position with another team. ESPN reports on the parting…

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are expected to part ways Thursday after a remarkable 24 seasons together, ending an unmatched run in NFL history that included six Super Bowl titles, league sources told ESPN. Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft spent a good part of this week periodically meeting and discussing how each side wanted to proceed. From sources familiar with those conversations, there was said to be no conflict, no disagreement, and in the end, productive talks resulted in a mutual decision that left both sides comfortable and at ease. Both Belichick and Kraft, as one outside party noted, “took the high road,” which was fitting for an owner-coach tandem that will go down as one of the greatest and most decorated in NFL history. Belichick, who had one year remaining on his contract, will be allowed to leave the team without the Patriots seeking compensation. He will want to continue coaching and is expected to draw interest from at least some of the other seven NFL teams that have head-coaching vacancies, quite possibly the Atlanta Falcons, league sources said. https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/39285303/bill-belichick-leaving-patriots-24-seasons-sources-say

Who will land Bill Belichick?