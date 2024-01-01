New Hampshire Man Arrested In Connection With Fatal New Year’s Eve Shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old woman that took place in Manchester, New Hampshire, on New Year’s Eve.

Tyler Cook, 26, is facing charges of manslaughter for recklessly causing the death of Sophia Bonfiglio. Manchester Police said.

A map showing the location of Amherst Street in Manchester, N.H. (Google Maps)

According to Boston 25 News:

Officers responding to a reported shooting at an apartment on Amherst Street in Manchester around 2 p.m. found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Bonfiglio was taken to Elliot Hospital, where she was pronounced dead after undergoing treatment for several hours. An autopsy has been scheduled by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. Cook is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Tyler Cook is accused of fatally shooting a woman in Manchester, N.H. (Boston 25 News)