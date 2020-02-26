Two New Jersey state troopers are facing child pornography charges after exchanging explicit text messages about an underage girl. According to authorities, 35-year-old Andrea V. Knox of Mount Holly received child pornography from an already indicted trooper and failed to report the crime to police. 48-year-old Jeffrey Reitz had allegedly sent Knox images of naked children at a nudist location by text back in 2018.

Reitz was indicted back in December on two counts of possession of child pornography in a case involving explicit online exchanges but with a different woman. In that case, the woman stated he molested her 5-year-old daughter.

The trooper allegedly sent the woman, “ANY PICS?” The woman responded by sending him an explicit photo of the child’s genitals and Reitz replied, “NICE!” Authorities also noted Reitz also sent the woman pictures of his genitals back. The email exchange, which occurred in 2014, was discovered during an investigation of the woman who is now serving a seven-year prison sentence for allowing a child to engage in pornography.

Investigators were able to find additional images of child porn in Reitz’s iCloud, where they found evidence of his explicit convocation with Knox. Knox, who is assigned to Troop D Moorestown was charged with second-degree official misconduct and third-degree possession of child porn. She was succeeded from her job by the New Jersey State Police. Knox had allegedly also encouraged Reitz by asking for details about the sex acts he would like to “perform on an underage girl.”

In the new case, Reitz also charged with second-degree distribution of child porn and was suspended by state police since his arrest earlier last year. The troopers were both arrested after an investigation done by the Financial and Cyber Crimes Bureau of the state’s Division of Criminal Justice.

The lawyer representing Reitz, Stuart J. Alterman, defended his client, noting he “is not guilty, and we will work through his exoneration and restoration to duty.”