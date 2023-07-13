New Mexico State Star Women’s Soccer Player Dead At 20

Thalia Chaverria, a junior at New Mexico State University and star player of the women’s soccer team has been pronounced dead at the age of 20, reports claim.

Chaverria was reportedly discovered unresponsive in her apartment at around 7am just yesterday. The bright young woman was found dead of an unknown cause.

The Las Cruces Police Department responded to a residence in the area at around 7 a.m. local time over reports of an “unresponsive woman.” Once on the scene, police and fire personnel discovered that Chaverria was deceased. Police are continuing their investigation, but noted they “have no reason to believe Chaverria’s death is suspicious or the result of criminal activity.” Chaverria was entering her third season as a defender for the Aggies. She played a key role in helping NMSU earn its first conference title in school history for women’s soccer , starting in 20 games and recording two assists. She finished her sophomore campaign fourth in total minutes played. “The sudden loss of Thalia has completely rocked our Aggie soccer families’ world,” head coach Rob Baarts said in a statement. “T was an inspiration and rock to this team. She will be missed but not forgotten. Her spirit will be with us everyday, on and off the pitch. I will always love you T!” https://www.foxnews.com/sports/new-mexico-state-soccer-player-dead-being-found-unresponsive-police-say

Thalia will surely be missed. May she rest in peace, and may we discover what ailment led to her untimely and tragic death.