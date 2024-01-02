New Year’s Twin Babies Born in Two Separate Years

You can call them twins, but one was born in 2023, the other in 2024.

Videos by Rare

That’s because the twin boys — born to parents Eve and Billy Humphrey of Merchantville, New Jersey — came right around the time the clock struck midnight. The first was born on Dec. 31 at 11:48 p.m. The second at 12:28 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“I just know they’re going to be world changers. And they couldn’t share the same day, right? They needed their own spotlight,” Billy Humphrey told ABC7 News.

“Seeing them in person and seeing their faces — they’re so cute. I’m so glad they’re healthy,” added Eve Humphrey.

Twin brothers Ezekial (left) and Ezra were born in two different years. (Virtua Health via ABC7 News)



ABC7 News reports:

Baby A, now named Ezra, was born at 11:48 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, weighing in at 6 lbs. even. “Once he was born you know, thinking of the tax write-off, I was like, ‘Maybe we can get another tax write-off!'” said Eve with a laugh. But little brother had other plans. “I was still pushing when everyone’s doing the countdown and we just all said, ‘Happy New Year’ in the middle of me trying to push out Baby B,” said Eve. Ezekiel was born at 12:28 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 4 lbs., 15 oz. Twin brothers, born on different days, in different years. https://abc7ny.com/new-years-babies-nj-year-baby-voorhees-hospital-twins/14260006/

Mother Eve Humphrey and father Billy Humphrey hold their newborn twins. (ABC7 News via Virtual Health)