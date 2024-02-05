New York Jets Legend Dead At 75

Richard Caster, a legendary NFL tight end who played tight end and wide receiver for the New York Jets, has reportedly passed away at the age 75. Caster was a three-time pro bowler. He reportedly died on Friday morning after suffering with an illness for some time.

Videos by Rare

During his career, Caster racked up 5,515 yards and 45 touchdowns off 322 catches. He is considered one of the best tight ends of the 1970s. Caster was a favorite target of quarterback ‘Broadway Joe’ Namath, one of the most iconic NFL players of all time.

AP reports on Caster’s death…

Former New York Jets tight end and wide receiver Richard Caster, who was selected for three Pro Bowls during his 13-year NFL career, has died. He was 75. Family representative Kenny Zore confirmed Caster died in his sleep on Friday morning on Long Island, New York, after a long illness. Caster, a second-round pick of the Jets in 1970 out of Jackson State, caught 322 passes for 5,515 yards and 45 touchdowns during his NFL career. Caster spent his first eight seasons with New York and became a favorite target of Joe Namath. The 6-foot-5, 228-pound Caster entered the league as a wide receiver who ran a 4.5 40-yard dash, but was later switched to tight end by coach Weeb Ewbank because of his combination of size and speed. https://apnews.com/article/jets-richard-caster-obit-03a7f6cf65e6041d5a9703928260b997

Rest in peace, legend!