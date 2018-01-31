A Nevada judge Tuesday unsealed search warrants stemming from the Las Vegas massacre that killed 58 people — not counting the shooter — and wounded hundreds more, revealing that authorities were looking for a second person of interest, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.





Stephen Paddock has been identified as the lone gunman in the Oct. 1 mass shooting, in which he fired down on a crowd of concertgoers from his room high above in the Mandalay Bay hotel before turning the gun on himself.

More than 300 pages of search warrant records show for the first time that police also have an interest in a person other than Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley. The new name is Douglas Haig, a Mesa, Arizona, ammunition dealer who runs a website called Specialized Military Ammunition, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Until the investigation can rule otherwise, Marilou Danley and Douglas Haig have become persons of interest who may have conspired with Stephen Paddock to commit Murder with a Deadly Weapon,” according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department document, which was prepared in October, the Review-Journal reports.

Haig talked to reporters Tuesday outside his home in Mesa. He confirmed that he has been contacted by investigators.

“I’m the guy that sold ammunition to Stephen Paddock,” Haig said, telling reporters that he met with Paddock once, but that he did not know him. From there, Haig refused to any further questions.

Four Mesa Police cars arrived soon after, and Haig briefly spoke with officers, but he told reporters he didn’t want them on his property. He put a note on his front door saying that he would hold a news conference on Friday.

Haig’s website no longer functions, but it claimed to be the “source for premium, MILSPEC, tracer and incendiary ammunition in popular military calibers,” according to the Review-Journal; the paper also noted that the website said the ammunition business had been closed “indefinitely.” Haig is also a senior engineer for Honeywell Aerospace, an aircraft engines and avionics manufacturer in Phoenix, according to his LinkedIn account, the Review-Journal reports.

A Honeywell Aerospace spokesman confirmed to the Review-Journal that Haig does work for the company.

Back in October, Haig told reporters from Newsweek that agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spoke with him for about 20 minutes after the Las Vegas massacre.