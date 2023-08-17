Newspaper Owner, 98, Dies After Police Raid Home

The 98-year-old co-owner of the Marion Record in Marion, Kansas, died following a police raid of her home in a search of what was believed to be illegal driving records published in the newspaper.

Videos by Rare

Police also raided the newspaper offices and their aggressive search of Joan Meyer’s home contributed to her death, the Record reported.

Warrants show that police believe “there was probable cause to believe that identity theft and unlawful computer acts had been committed involving Marion business owner Kari Newell.”

Newell owns a restaurant in Marion and alleged at a city council meeting that the Record illegally obtained drunken driving information about her. She also claimed the newspaper supplied that information to Marion vice mayor Ruth Herbel — whose home was also raided by police.

Residents left flowers outside the Marion County Record in central Kansas in remembrance of co-owner Joan Meyer, who died a day after police raided the newsroom. (Getty)

Per The Wrap: “The newspaper and numerous observers have argued that these raids of the Marion County Record offices and Meyer’s home were illegal. Warrants shown by police alleged that “there was probable cause to believe that identity theft and unlawful computer acts had been committed involving Marion business owner Kari Newell.”

Meyer was in otherwise good health at the time of the police raid, the Record reported, adding that she collapsed at her home as the result of being “stressed beyond her limits and overwhelmed by hours of shock and grief.”

Meyer reportedly couldn’t eat or sleep after she “tearfully watched during the raid,” the newspaper added.

Along with everything else, police seized computers from Record offices, including the file servers and other equipment that the paper claimed had nothing to do with their search. The Record then had to obtain other equipment to allow it to continue to publish.

It fully intends to file a federal lawsuit against those involved in the search and the city.

Front pages hang on a wall at the Marion County Record, where police served a search warrant. (Getty)

“Our first priority is to be able to publish next week,” Meyer’s son and the Record’s publisher Eric Meyer told the Record, “but we also want to make sure no other news organization is ever exposed to the Gestapo tactics we witnessed today.”

The Marion Police Department released a statement of its own.

“The Marion Kansas Police Department has has several inquiries regarding an ongoing investigation,” a release on the police Facebook page read.

“As much as I would like to give everyone details on a criminal investigation I cannot. I believe when the rest of the story is available to the public, the judicial system that is being questioned will be vindicated.”

The first edition of the Marion County Record since its newsroom in central Kansas was raided by police in August 2023. (Getty)

Journalists historically have been protected by law from newsroom searches, requiring police to instead use subpoenas.

Prior to the raids, Marion’s police chief was among the attendees at a recent event at Newell’s restaurant, The Wrap noted. Also, the judge who signed off on the warrant has a DUI on her record, per reports.