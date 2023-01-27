NFL Betting Guide For Championship Weekend

The NFC and AFC championship will take place this weekend. In the AFC, the Cincinnati Bengals will head to Kansas City to face off with the Chiefs.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers will head to Philadelphia to square off with the Eagles.

Odds makers are favoring the Eagles by only 2.5 points. Being that the game is in Philadelphia, the home team is usually given an additional 3 points on the spread… Meaning odds makers believe this will be an extremely close game.

In Kansas City, the odds are even closer. The Chiefs are only favored by 1.5 points in Arrowhead.

Let’s take a look at the odds for the aspects of both games for the Championship weekend and give my predictions for what will hit.

Money Line

Cincinnati (+107) vs Kansas City (-127)

It is undeniable that Joe Burrow and the Bengals demonstrated last week in a dominating victory over the Buffalo Bills in a snowy Buffalo that they are more than capable of winning on the road in tough conditions.

The Chiefs defense is far more vulnerable than Buffalo. With easier playing conditions, the smart money is on Cincinnati here.

Our Pick: Cincinnati (+107)

San Francisco (+129) vs Philadelphia (-149)

San Francisco escaped with a victory in Levi Stadium last weekend solely because of the self-inflicted implosion of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense.

An injury to Cowboys RB Tony Pollard took away any chance of explosive play, resulting in the Cowboy’s putrid 12 point performance.

Brock Purdy and company struggled to move the ball against a Dallas defense that has struggled tremendously. This was in a home game.

Philadelphia, on the other hand, routed the Giants, who were coming off an impressive victory in the Wild Card Round against Minnesota.

Our Pick: Philadelphia (-149)

Spread

Because of the closeness of the spread in each of these games, our picks for the spread are the same as the money line.

Cincinnati (+1.5) vs Kansas City (-1.5)

Our Pick: Cincinnati (+1.5)

San Francisco (+2.5) vs Philadelphia (-2.5)

Our Pick: Philadelphia (-2.5)

Over/Under

Cincinnati vs Kansas City: 46.5

Even in the snow, Joe Burrow managed to score 27 point last week. Kansas City also scored 27 last week. This 46.5 over/under will be extremely close.

When these two teams met in the AFC Championship last season, the total was 27-24 Bengals. Meaning 51 points were scored in total.

I think that given the history between these two teams, the safe money is on the over.

Our Pick: Over 46.5

San Francisco vs Philadelphia: 48

Last week the 49ers managed only 19 points against a struggling Cowboys defense. The Eagles put up 38 points against the Giants.

My only question in this one is if San Francisco will be getting beaten so badly that Philly nearly cracks 48 on their own.

Our Pick: Under 48 (but close)

This should be an interesting championship weekend. Will Brock Purdy continue his tear through the NFL all the way to the Super Bowl?

Will Joe Burrow and the Bengals make it back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year?

It will surely be interesting to see. Our picks are Philadelphia and Cincinnati! Leave a comment giving us your picks for the games!