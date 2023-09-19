NFL Fan Dies After Getting Punched at New England Patriots Game

A father of two and fan of the New England Patriots has died after being punched by a Miami Dolphins fan during a game between the two teams Sunday at Gillette Stadium, per the New York Post.
Dale Mooney, 53, was treated at the scene by EMTs after being punched in the face and knocked unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital but died shortly before midnight in what has been described as an “apparent medical event.”
One witness told MassLive he saw the entire thing unfold.
“The Dolphins fan walks over and clearly punches him in the face,” Joey Kilmartin, of Nashua, New Hampshire, told MassLive. “(He) gets knocked out and you can tell right away he’s not OK.”
Mooney’s wife Lisa said she is still “numb” and seeking answers.
“I want to know what happened. What caused this?” she told WCVB. “I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme. Why can’t it just be fun? That’s all it’s supposed to be — a fun family event.”
Witnesses say a man was taken into custody as a result of the incident, though no further details have been made available.
Mooney was a 30-year season-ticket holder for Patriots games and attended this particular game with several friends, his wife said.