NFL Investigating Injury to Cincinnati Bengals Star QB

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a wrist injury during his team’s 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and the NFL reportedly is looking into it.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the league is investigating why Burrow wasn’t listed on the Bengals’ injury report — considering he was spotted wearing a device on his wrist the day prior to the game.

Burrow played briefly in the first half before exiting, throwing a touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon that gave the Bengals a 10-7 lead. It was, however, short-lived. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Burrow appears to have suffered a sprained right wrist.

Schefter reported that a picture showed Burrow wearing a device that looked to be sporting a soft cast on the day before the game. It’s normal for the NFL to look into injuries and make certain they comply with Injury Report policy, Schefter added. Teams that don’t comply can be fined or even lose a draft pick.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass vs. the Baltimore Ravens. (Getty)

When asked how long Burrow could be out, Taylor simply said he has “no idea.” Since then, it’s been reported that Burrow will miss the rest of the season.

Burrow finished 11-of-17 passing for 101 yards and the TD when he left. He was replaced by Jake Browning.

“I had no idea, everybody started asking about this wrist thing,” Browning told reporters of Burrow. “I had no idea that was even, I had no idea why, I thought they were talking about someone else on the team.”

The NFL is investigating why the Bengals did not list QB Joe Burrow on their injury report when the team posted a picture of him wearing a device on his wrist Wednesday night and he appeared to be hampered by the injury early in the Thursday night game that he later left, the… pic.twitter.com/xba8URiWri — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023