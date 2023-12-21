NFL Legend Dead At 83

Ed Budde, a longtime offensive guard for the Kansas City Chiefs, who played in Super Bowl 1 with the team, has reportedly died at the age of 83. He died on December 19th, 2023. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Legacy.com reports on his career…

Hailing from Michigan, Budde was a football standout at Denby High School in Detroit, and he had an even stronger college career at Michigan State University, where he was eventually inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame. In 1963, he was the first-round draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs, then part of the American Football League (AFL).

Budde spent his entire career with the Chiefs, playing until 1976 and making the All-Star squad seven times – five with the AFL and two with the NFL. He played in the first ever Super Bowl to close out the 1966 season, then returned with the Chiefs three years later, this time securing a win over the Minnesota Vikings. Budde was renowned for his strength and reliability, playing in every game between 1963 and 1971 – 177 games overall.

Budde was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame, Michigan State University Athletics Hall of Fame, and Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and he is a member of the All-Time All-AFL Team First-team. He was also the first ever Offensive Player of the Week to be named by the Associated Press. His son, Brad, followed in his footsteps and was also a first round pick for the Chiefs.

Notable quote

“I had a brother who really introduced me to football. He would pick me up from school and take me to practice.”—from a 2010 MSU Hall of Fame induction speech

