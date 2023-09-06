NFL Legend Dead At 86

Eddie Meador, a Pro Bowl safety with the Los Angeles Rams and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died, the team announced. He was 86.

Videos by Rare

Meador made the Pro Bowl six times and was a member of the Hall of Fame’s All-60’s Team. He played 12 seasons, all with the Rams, and was named first-team All-NFL as a defensive back on two occasions.

He still remains the franchise’s all-time leader in interceptions with 46 and is tied for first with five interceptions returned for a touchdown.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of an NFL great, Eddie Meador, who was a standout leader for our organization and the Los Angeles community throughout his entire 12-year career,” the team said in a statement. “He was an instinctive and fearless competitor who captained some of the greatest defenses in NFL history. Eddie’s ability to galvanize teammates made him a heartbeat of the Rams and his humility made him approachable to everyone. The Meador family and friends are at the core of our thoughts, and his legacy will live on forever.”

The NFL paid tribute to Meador in a press release of its own:

From 1966 through 1970, with George Allen as head coach and Meador playing sensational ball behind Hall of Fame defensive linemen Deacon Jones and Merlin Olsen, L.A.’s defense was top five in the NFL in points allowed each season. In 1967, Meador tallied a career-high eight interceptions as the Rams won the NFL Coastal Division and went to the postseason for the first time in his career. L.A. produced three straight double-digit win seasons from 1967-1969, winning division titles and earning playoff berths in ’67 and ’69. Meador was a Pro Bowler in each of those seasons and an All-Pro in the latter two. NFL.com

Meador started 11 games in each season he played, before retiring in 1970.