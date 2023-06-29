NFL Suspends Three Players Indefinitely for Gambling Violations

The NFL has suspended three players indefinitely for what the league is calling a violation of its gambling policy — or more specifically, betting on NFL games in 2022.

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least the upcoming season for betting on games in 2022. None of the three can begin to seek reinstatement until the 2023 season is over.

Isaiah Rodgers of the Indianapolis Colts warms up against the Dallas Cowboys before a game in December. (Getty)

Along with those three, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere was suspended for the first six games of the season for betting on non-NFL sports while inside the team’s facility.

“We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization,” the Titans said in a statement. “We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”

The league’s gambling policy prohibits players, coaches and team officials from betting on NFL games, placing bets at team facilities or team hotels, or even from having someone else place a bet for them.

Obviously, this is hard to navigate for the league, and probably had to prove. But if you’re caught, clearly, the NFL won’t hesitate to hand down a fairly severe punishment.

This is actually the second round of these types of suspensions. The league suspended five players, four with the Detroit Lions, for gambling infractions.

Just last year, Falcons WR Calvin Ridley was suspended for an entire year for gambling. This is an increasing trend in the NFL, where the league officials are evidently cracking down on gambling.