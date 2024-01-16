Nikki Haley Embarrasses Herself During Iowa Speech (Video)

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley came in third place last night in the Iowa Caucus, despite spending millions of dollars in television and print advertising heading into the contest. Many pollsters thought that Haley would finish second in the race, but she was instead overtaken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Former President Trump walked away with the contest, getting over 51% of the total vote, and leaving the second place Ron DeSantis nearly 30 points behind. Haley received 19.1% of the vote, while DeSantis received just 21.2%. Even though he finished nearly 30 points behind the former President in Iowa, Ron DeSantis gave a strange speech last night in which he and his supporters cheered as if they had won the State. We covered that bizarre speech this morning.

Nikki Haley also delivered a similarly strange speech last night, thanking God for her third place finish and claiming that Iowa has made the Republican Primary a ‘two person race’. Remember, if DeSantis came in second place, and Trump came in first, that leaves Nikki Haley out of a potential two candidate race. Has Nikki Haley lost her mind?

Haley started off her speech by saying, “You can’t do it unless you have a faith, and God is so good!” See Haley’s dismal and disastrous speech in full below…

All indicators point towards this Republican Primary race being over. President Donald Trump is the winner. The other candidates, who are shelling out millions of dollars, should drop out and united behind Trump. If the Republican Party wants to be unified heading into the 2024 Election, they must bend to the will of the people, and former President Trump is obviously who they have chosen.