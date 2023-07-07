No Charges Will Be Filed After Britney Spears Hit in Face by Member of NBA Player’s Security Team, Police Say

Pop singer Britney Spears attempted to approach San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama from behind and quickly learned it was a bad idea.

She alleged that she was backhanded by a member of Wembanyama’s security team, and video evidence seemed to reveal as much. At the very least, Spears slapped herself.

The incident took place in Las Vegas, where Wembanyama and the Spurs are getting ready for the NBA Summer League. Wembanyama was on the way to dinner at the casino complex. A 7-foot-3 Frenchman, Wembanyama was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and is viewed as a generational talent.

He told reporters in Vegas he was unaware that the person approaching him from behind was Spears. Meanwhile, Spears took to social media to explain her side of the story and request an apology.

Either way, Las Vegas police said they have investigated the incident and the case is closed. No charges are forthcoming.

“There was one person who was calling me, but we talked before with the security… ‘don’t stop’ because it’s gonna make a crowd,” he said, via KENS5. “So that person is calling ‘Sir, sir,” and that person grabbed me from behind. So I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and I’m told don’t stop, but that person grabbed me from behind… not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind.

“I just know that the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force though but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I kept walking and enjoyed a nice dinner.”

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs talks to the media after practice during the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League on July 6. (Getty)

Spears’ request for an apology came via a lengthy statement on social media. So far, she has yet to receive one, at least not publicly.

“I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention. I am aware of the players statement where he mentions “I grabbed him from behind” but I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face,” she said.

“I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night. I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans. My security team didn’t hit any of them,” Spears said. “This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but its out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect. Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors. I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!! I have yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will…”