North Dakota Man Celebrates 105th Birthday, Still Lives on Own

Ray Magstadt has been alive for 105 years and seems to remember about 100 of them.

Videos by Rare

Think about that — and how many things the Bismarck, North Dakota, man have lived through, from the Great Depression to the changes in automobiles to Twitter changing its name to X.

Magstadt turned 105 on Thursday. To be exact, he was born August 17, 1918 in Tripp, South Dakota.

So he was actually a child during The Great Depression.

“You couldn’t find any jobs at that time. They were paying $1 a day maybe,” Magstadt told KFYR.

Ray Magstadt continues to live independently at 105. (KFYR)

Magstadt first worked in Black Hills making “rock blocks for steps to get into the cave,” he said. “We dug rocks from the fields.”

He was drafted to serve in World War II but an illness kept him from going overseas. Instead, he was stationed at a parachute camp in North Carolina, KFYR reported.

Ray Magstadt was a child during The Great Depression. (KFYR)

He eventually took a job with the Bureau of Reclamation, returning to South Dakota for a short time. A job transfer landed him in Bismarck in the 1950s. He hasn’t left since.

Magstadt and wife Sylvia raised three children in North Dakota. She passed away in 1998, but he continues to live independently.

Ray Magstadt, now 105, said he didn’t think he’d live long enough to see the year 2000. (KFYR)

As for how he’s made it to 105, well, he says he doesn’t really know. There’s no secret. For the record, his mother lived to the age of 93, his father made it to 98.

“When I was younger I thought I’d never see the year 2000,” he said, via KFYR.