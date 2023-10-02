North Dakota Senator, Family Killed in Utah Plane Crash

Doug Larsen, a state senator from North Dakota, has died along with his wife and two small children as the result of a plane crash in Utah, a Senate leader confirmed on Monday.

Republican Senate Majority Leader David Hogue sent an email to his fellow senators about the tragedy, per the Associated Press.

The plane crashed Sunday night shortly after takeoff from Canyonlands Airfield near Moab, Utah, the Grand Canyon Sheriff’s Department said on Facebook. All four people on board were killed, the sheriff’s office added.

“Senator Doug Larsen, his wife Amy, and their two young children died in a plane crash last evening in Utah,” Hogue wrote in the email. “They were visiting family in Scottsdale and returning home. They stopped to refuel in Utah.

“I’m not sure where the bereavement starts with such a tragedy, but I think it starts with prayers for the grandparents, surviving stepchild of Senator Larsen, and extended family of Doug and Amy Hold your family close today.”

Per the Associated Press:

“Larsen was a Republican first elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2020. His district comprises Mandan, the city neighboring Bismarck to the west across the Missouri River. Larsen chaired a Senate panel that handled industry and business legislation.”