North Korea Detains US Soldier After He Carelessly Walked Across The Border

It was around 3:00 in the afternoon local time, when an American was on a tour along the border separating North and South Korea. The tour guides were not prepared for what happened next.

The American has been identified as Travis King, a second class private in the US Army. The tour was of the demilitarized region that separates the two countries. Upon entering a section of the border known as the Joint Security Area, a spot guarded heavily by soldiers on both sides, the group was well into the tour, enjoying the sightseeing.

At this moment, Travis must have been bored to tears as he began walking over towards the border. According to the New York Post, eyewitnesses of the incident who were with Travis on the tour said: “This man gives out a loud ‘Ha, ha, ha,’ and just runs in between some buildings.” The man mentioned was Travis. Travis had broken away from the group and began amusing himself by crossing back and forth over the border.

The Daily Mail reported that the man was not supposed to be on the tour anyway. He was actually supposed to be flying back to the US but fled the security and hopped into the tour.

At any rate, Travis simply continued to finally enjoy the tour as he got to fool around and laugh hysterically. It was all fun and games until the group could not hear him anymore and he never returned to the tour. When everyone realized he was not going to come join back up with the tour everyone panicked. It became clear that he was caught and detained by North Korea.

The United Nations is working right now to get Travis King released, despite his careless unauthorized sprint across the high-tension border.

