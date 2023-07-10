Northern Lights Coming to a US State Near You

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s … well, it could be the northern lights.

If you’re in more than a dozen states and two Canadian cities, you may be able to view them on June 13.

According to the University of Alaska, on July 12 the lights will be shining brightest and viewable in Alaska, Washington, Iowa, Illinois, Ohio and Massachusetts, along with Edmonton and Winnipeg in Canada.

(Getty)

Then, a night later on June 13, they can be viewed in Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Nebraska, Indiana, Vermont and Maryland. They should also be visible in Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver.

There’s more.

Per CBS News: “When activity increases, more U.S. states like North Dakota and Michigan have the chance to see the lights. The lights are even visible in the Southern Hemisphere in places such as New Zealand when activity is fairly strong.”

(Getty)

So what time can the lights be viewed?

Well, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they shine brightest within an hour or two of midnight, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. locally.

While this is all cool to look at, the lights are known to cause disruptions or communications systems. For instance, in 1859, the Carrington Event — a strong solar eruption that made the auroras extremely bright and long-lasting — knocked out telegraph and electrical systems, according to the University of Chicago,” CBS wrote.