Noted Actor Dead at 87

Richard Franklin, best known for his role as Captain Mike Yates on Doctor Who, has died after a long-term illness, his family said. He was 87.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit and fantastic story telling,” a statement from his family read. “He is also well remembered outside the family for his long running career in TV and Theatre where he delighted audiences of all ages. This gave him great joy and we know his legacy will last.”

It is with great sadness, that the family of Richard Franklin have asked me to share news of his passing, early this morning. Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared here when announced. Sleep well Richard. #RIP

– Líam Rudden pic.twitter.com/TgsSADbQYt — Richard Franklin (@PlanetFranklin) December 25, 2023

The Hollywood Reporter writes:

The long-time stage actor made his TV debut in a 1966 episode of the British series Dixon of Dock Green, before his screen breakout in a nine-episode run of ITV soap Crossroads. He would go on to appear in The Doctors, Little Women mini-series, and The Borgias in one-off appearances, alongside more recent film appearances, including in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But he would be best known for his turn as a regular on Emmerdale Farm, where he portrayed Denis Rigg for two years. He would also appear as Captain Mike Yates of UNIT in Doctor Who from 1971 to 1974 during Pertwee’s run, a character he would return to again and again for Doctor Who: Dimensions in Time and other spin-off media. https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/richard-franklin-dead-doctor-who-rogue-one-1235769174/

Richard Franklin as Captain Mike Yates on Doctor Who.