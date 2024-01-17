Noted New York Art Dealer Found Stabbed to Death

Brent Sikkema, a noted art dealer and founder of a well-known contemporary gallery in New York, was discovered dead in his apartment in Rio de Janeiro, police told CNN Brasil. He was 75.

Videos by Rare

His art gallery confirmed the report.

Sikkema was discovered with multiple stab wounds. CNN reported they may have been caused by a box cutter or screwdriver.

“It is with great sadness that the gallery announces the passing of our beloved founder,” the Sikkema Jenkins & Co. art gallery said in a statement. “The gallery grieves this tremendous loss and will continue on in his spirit.”

Brent Sikkema founded an art gallery in New York. (File)

The Washington Post reports:

“Sikkema’s lawyer Simone Nunes told Brazil-based newspaper O Globo that she attempted to contact Sikkema over the weekend but couldn’t reach him. She said she found him dead when she entered his home with a key she had from watching over his place when he wasn’t in Rio, the newspaper reported.

“Firefighters in Rio de Janeiro removed the body from the apartment, according to local reports, and brought it to the Legal Medical Institute in Rio.

“Sikkema, born in 1948 and raised in Illinois, graduated from the now-closed San Francisco Art Institute, according to a biography on the gallery’s website. He started working in art galleries in 1971 as a director of exhibitions at the Visual Studies Workshop in Rochester, N.Y. He later worked as a director of Vision Gallery in Boston from 1976 to 1980, then became owner of that gallery from 1980 to 1989.

“In 1991, Sikkema moved to New York City and opened his own contemporary art gallery, Wooster Gardens, named after the location on Wooster Street. In 1999, the gallery moved to the Chelsea Arts District, where it eventually became Sikkema Jenkins & Co., the name it still holds.”

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Rio de Janeiro,” a State Department spokesman said when asked about Sikkema’s death. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family. We are providing all appropriate assistance to the family. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”

Art dealer Brent Sikkema was found dead in his apartment in Brazil. (Getty)