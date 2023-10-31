Noted Pop, Rock and R&B Drummer Dead at 47

Aaron Spears, one of the world’s most versatile and noted drummers, has passed away. He was 47.

Spears played drums for everyone from Ariana Grande to Usher to Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Lil Wayne. He even once played drums for soul legend James Brown.

His death was confirmed in a post on his Instagram page, signed by his wife Jessica and Son August.

“Aaron was not only an incredibly accomplished drummer, admired by many for his unparalleled talent and passion for music, but he was also a devoted father to our precious son, August. His love, guidance, and warmth were the pillars of our family, and his absence leaves a void that words cannot describe,” said the statement.

No cause of death was given, but it appears to have been sudden, according to multiple reports.

Aaron Spears, who played drums for multiple major recording artists, passed away at 47. (Getty)

Both Grande and Bieber remembered Spears in social media posts.

“I can’t wrap my head around this,” Grande wrote in her Instagram story. “We were all so incredibly lucky to know Aaron.

“The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, Always smiling. I am so honored and thankful that our paths crossed and to have spent so much very special time together. thank you for your utter brilliance, for our laughs, and for your kindness always. I will miss your hugs.”

Bieber also delivered a heartfelt message.

“We lost a beautiful man and inspiration to all of us drummers,” he wrote on Instagram. “Prayers for your family and loved ones you will be remembered and celebrated.”

Spears was nominated for for a Grammy in 2004, when he served as a producer on Usher’s Confessions album.