Nurse Who Treated JFK After Assassination Confirmed Finding Bullet on Stretcher, Further Debunking ‘Lone Gunman’ Conclusion

Phyllis Hall was working as a nurse at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas on November 22nd, 1963. She had visited the hospital on this day to visit a friend. While she was at the hospital, the body of President John F. Kennedy arrived with several bullet wounds. Being a nurse employed with the hospital at the time, Hall claims that she was brought into the scrum of nurses to assist in treating the dying President.

10 years ago, while conducting an interview with The Telegraph, Hall claimed that while treating President Kennedy, she saw a ‘near-pristine’ bullet sitting next to the head of the President on his stretcher. Hall can be quoted as saying in that interview, “On the cart, halfway between the earlobe and the shoulder, there was a bullet laying almost perpendicular there, but I have not seen a picture of that bullet ever.”

In a separate interview with the Sunday Mirror, Hall corroborated her story, saying, “I could see a bullet lodged between his ear and his shoulder. It was pointed at its tip and showed no signs of damage. I remember looking at it – there was no blunting of the bullet or scarring around the shell from where it had been fired. I’d had a great deal of experience working with gunshot wounds but I had never seen anything like this before. It was about one-and-a-half inches long – nothing like the bullets that were later produced. It was taken away but never have I seen it presented in evidence or heard what happened to it. It remains a mystery.”

These accounts from Hall have recently been unearthed after former Secret Service Agent Paul Landis came forth with bombshell evidence against the ‘magic bullet theory’ just weeks ago. I covered Landis’ new account during a recent interview with Roger Stone. It was an honor to speak with Stone on this subject, especially considering he wrote the fantastic book about the Kennedy assassination called ‘The Man Who Killed Kennedy,’ which is a New York Times Best Seller, and widely considered one of the best books on the subject of the Kennedy assassination. I encourage all of my readers to pick up a copy of that book today. See my interview on the new evidence from Landis with Roger Stone below…

‘The Magic Bullet Theory’ is synonymous with the belief that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone to kill President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on that day. In order for Oswald to have achieved this feat alone, one bullet from Oswald would have had to have taken a physically impossible path, changing directions and angles in ways that are simply unexplainable.

The new claim from Landis, that he found the ‘magic bullet’ behind John F. Kennedy in the limousine bolster evidence provided by Roger Stone in his book ‘The Man Who Killed Kennedy.’ Stone has even debated author Gerald Posner, who penned the Pulitzer Prize nominated book, “Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK” on the subject. I encourage all of those interested in this subject matter take a look at this debate between Posner and Stone from November of 2016.

Posner is very clearly well-spoken and extremely knowledgeable on this subject, but in my opinion, his commitment to the many impossibilities of the Warren Commission doom his position from the very start.

The most glaring impossibility from the Warren Commission is the ‘magic bullet theory,’ a theory that Landis’ claims thoroughly debunk. The ‘magic bullet’ could not have ended up in Governor Connally’s leg if it was discovered in near-pristine condition behind President Kennedy. Based on the positioning of Lee Harvey Oswald in the book depository, the bullet discovered behind Kennedy could not have come from Oswald’s rifle.

The announcement by Landis, confirmed by statements made by nurse Hall, and the fact that the bullet was found in the presidential limousine and placed on JFK’s stretcher rather than having fallen where it was supposedly dislodged from Governor Connally’s thigh, contradict the conclusions of the Warren commission that JFK was hit by two of three bullets all shot from behind, and bolster the claim by Roger Stone, and other JFK assassination researchers that Kennedy was more likely shot from both the front and the rear, and that one bullet did not pass through JFK’s throat to go on to hit Connally. The fact that the bullet found by Landis was clearly fired at JFK from the front means there were multiple shooters, and therefore a conspiracy, which the Warren commission denies.