NYC Man Goes on Rampage in Whole Foods, Attacks Three With Glass Bottle

A man wielding a glass bottle attacked two customers inside a Whole Foods Market in Manhattan , before taking his maniacal act to the subway, where he attacked a third individual, police said.

Videos by Rare

All three attacks reportedly were unprovoked.

The suspect, 33, first attacked a 23-year-old male with the bottle inside the Whole Foods located on Sixth Avenue across from Bryant Park, the New York Post reported. He then went to the second story of the establishment and bashed a 49-year-old woman.

Police investigate the scene of a Manhattan attack that reportedly involved a man smashing his victims with a glass bottle. (ABC7)

After that, the suspect ran to the subway station at 47th Street and 6th Avenue, striking a 55-year-old woman on a train.

Police later tracked down the alleged assailant, identified by the Post as Michael Howell. He was arrested and charged with assault.

Each of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

Pieces of a glass bottle on the sidewalk discovered near the scene of the attacks. (ABC7)

Per the New York Post:

“Photos from outside of the Whole Foods show a woman being wheeled into an ambulance with her head wrapped in bandages.

“A man was also seen sitting in the back of an ambulance nursing an apparent head injury.”

A picture taken by Post photographer William C. Lopez showed a suspect, presumably Howell, being led away in handcuffs by a police officer on 46th Street.

A suspect in a Whole Foods attack in NYC is led down 46th street by a police officer. (William C. Lopez/NY Post)