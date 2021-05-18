Two NYPD cops saved a man who collapsed on a subway platform and then fell onto the track as an A-train approach the station. Officers Gary Lamour and Christopher Cerny saw the unidentified man in the middle of a medical episode falling on the tracks at the 14th Street and Eight Avenue station.

Police released bodycam footage on Twitter showing one of the officers signaling the driver of the train with a flashlight as a Northbound train lit up the tunnel on the way to the station. The tweet read, “Yesterday afternoon, Officers Cerny and Lamour from @NYPDTransit District 2, observed a man have a medical episode and fall onto the tracks as a train was approaching the station. They quickly signaled to the train to stop, and jumped down to help the man until EMS arrived.”

Officers Cerny and Lamour

At the train stopped one of the officers then jumped down onto the tracks and helped lift the man back onto the platform. Authorities stated that the man was later taken by EMS to Bellevue Hospital. The 31-year-old reportedly had a seizure which led him to fall.

Transit Chief Kathleen O ‘Reilly praised the officers through a Twitter post. She tweeted, “A glimpse of how Transit cops saved a man in medical distress yesterday. This life-saving rescue would not have been possible without our officers’ quick actions & the alertness of the @NYCTSubway train operator.”

NYPD Cops Save Unconcious Man

According to Fox News incident is good news related to the New York Subway system of several series of attacks on straphangers. The city is now deploying 250 additional police officers to the Subways in order to help end stop spike in crime, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio. The extra cops will increase the number of officers on transit patrols to 3,250.