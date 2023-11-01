Oakland Police Seeking Answers After Body Found in Floating Suitcase

Police are searching for clues after members of a Oakland, Calif., cleaning crew made the horrifying discovery of a human body inside a suitcase near the shore of Lake Merritt.

Videos by Rare

“I thought it was a dummy. Like one of those human dummies,” cleaning crew member Kevin Shomo said, via ABC7 News. “It looked like human flesh. And then we opened it up further and realized.”

Authorities are not releasing the name of the individual inside the suitcase for now, as the investigation is ongoing and they search for clues.

Police investigate a suitcase that reportedly contained a human body inside. (ABC7 News)

“Part of the investigation is to determine where the body could have floated from as well. So it could be any part of the lake,” Oakland Police Captain Alan Yu said, via ABC7.

The news outlet added:

“Police are asking people around the Lake to review home security camera footage to see if they caught anything suspicious.

“It’s possible the luggage was dumped elsewhere and the luggage floated to the south end of the lake.

“While the suitcase incident has gotten a lot of attention, many of the Oakland residents we talked to say this is just another example of why they feel increasingly unsafe in their own city.“

A cleaning crew reportedly found human remains inside a suitcase in Oakland, Calif. (ABC7 News)

One resident told ABC7, “We certainly hope that something can be done to try and quell…it’s just really out of control in many ways.”