Former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama honored President Joe Biden the evening of his inauguration as America’s new leader in a joint message that emphasized Biden’s call for national unity. Operating side by side in a joint video message recorded as part of the “Celebrating America” inauguration concert, the trio wished Biden well as he was now stepping into the White House. A message in was a heavy contrast to former President Donald Trump, who decided not to attend Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration, ignoring every element of a peaceful handover of presidential power.

Bush, who is an open Republican stated in the video, “I think the fact that the three of us are standing here talking about a peaceful transfer of power speaks to the institutional integrity of our country. America’s a generous country, people of great hearts. All three of us were lucky to be the president of this country.” He added that he was rooting for Biden’s success, telling the new president, “Your success is our country’s success. God bless you.” His message was echoed by Obama, who is a Democrat, saying that the United States to “not just listen to folks we agree with, but listen to folks we don’t.”

He stated, “One of my fondest memories of the inauguration, was the grace and generosity that President Bush showed me, and Laura Bush showed Michelle.” Obama stated that it was a reminder that we can have fierce disagreements but yet recognize each other’s common humanity and that as Americans we have more in common than what separates us on a daily basis. Meanwhile, Clinton stated that the United States was ready to march with the 46th president and called it an exciting time for the United States despite the immediate challenges that Biden’s administration is now facing. He stated, “I’m glad you’re there. And I wish you well. You have spoken for us today. Now you will lead for us.”

Despite President Donald Trump not attending the inauguration, Biden did say that Trump left him a “very generous letter,” but is not revealing the contents of it just yet. In his farewell address, Trump didn’t name Biden by name, but said that he wished the new administration “great luck and great success.” Trump’s comments come after he spent several months lying about the presidential election being rigged against him, spreading baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud. He was impeached after the House passed a charge of incitement of insurrection for his nasty actions before a violent mob quickly stormed the US Capitol. The Capitol riot left five people dead including a capital officer. There will be a trial in the US Senate that is expected to begin soon.