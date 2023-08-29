Obama Opposer ‘Joe The Plumber’ Dead at 49

SEARCHLIGHT, NV - MARCH 27: Samuel Joseph "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher walks through the crowd at the Tea Party Express' "Showdown in Searchlight," rally March 27, 2010 in Searchlight, Nevada. The rally, held in the hometown of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV), serves as the kickoff for a 42-city bus tour that ends in Washington D.C. on April 15, 2010. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Joe The Plumber wasn’t his real name, but he will live on forever for those who remember Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Now, that man — whose actual name was Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher — has died following a battle with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer, his family confirmed.

“Our hearts are broken. We lost a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. He made an impact on so many lives,” his wife said in a statement, via the New York Post. 

“When I met Joe he was already known by everyone else as ‘Joe the Plumber’ but he wrote something to me that stood out and showed me who he truly was: ‘just Joe.’ He was an average, honorable man trying to do great things for the country he loved so deeply after being thrust into the public eye for asking a question.” 

Samuel “Joe the Plumber” Wurzelbacher addresses a campaign rally with late Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCainin the gym at Mentor High School in October 2008. (Getty)

Wurzelbacher confronted Obama during a campaign stop in Toledo, Ohio, 15 years ago. As relayed by the New York Post:

“Wurzelbacher became a symbol of the average Joe when the plumber challenged Obama at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, accusing the presidential candidate’s tax plan of going against the American Dream. 

“The local man criticized the tax policy as a blow to small business owners like himself, with the standoff erupting in the news cycle and garnering the attention of the Republican party. 

“The McCain-Palin campaign then gave him the nickname ‘Joe the Plumber,’ and invited Wurzelbacher to speak at campaign events on behalf of middle-class Americans.”

New York Post

Wurzelbacher went on to be mentioned as “Joe The Plumber” more than a dozen times during the 2008 presidential debate.

