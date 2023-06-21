OceanGate CEO Claimed Ex-Military ‘White Guy’ Submarine Pilots Were ‘Not Inspirational’ Enough To Hire

OceanGate’s refusal of ex-military, and decision to hire younger more ‘motivated and inspiring’ individuals to drive the submarine craft, is costing OceanGate more than they bargained for.

OceanGate’s CEO, Stockton Rush, was quoted by Fox saying: “When I started the business, one of the things you’ll find, there are other sub operators out there, but they typically have gentlemen who are ex-military submariners, and you’ll see a whole bunch of 50-year-old White guys.”

In an attempt to forge an entirely different way of carrying out their business, OceanGate hired less experienced workers to pilot their vessels. To Stockton’s point of carrying business out in a new way, the controller used to operate the craft is a whopping $30 on Amazon. Nothing like riding a sub thousands of feet under water with an intern at the Xbox controller, I mean wheel.

As fate would have it, this week the OceanGate submersible has been lost. On board are five people who were on their way to explore the remains of the Titanic as a tourist attraction. In a horrible turn of events the group has zero contact with the outside world and are running frighteningly low on oxygen, assuming the sub is holding together.

The five people who are likely stuck 12,000 feet underwater are as follows: Stockton Rush himself, Paul-Henry Nargeolet a French mariner, Hamish Harding a British businessman, and a Pakistani father and son duo; businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Sulaiman.

Our prayers go out to the lost folks at the bottom of the Atlantic, as their situation has become dire and their chances slim. The Coast Guard and Navy are on the hunt, hopefully they are not too late.

It would seem that utilizing decades of high-level military experience could have been the difference in this life-or-death situation.