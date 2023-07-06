OceanGate Suspending Expeditions After Submarine Tragedy

Not surprisingly, OceanGate isn’t planning anymore submarine trips to see the remnants of the Titanic.

The company’s announcement that it has suspended all exploration and commercial operations comes shortly after a tourist submersible imploded during a dive to view the Titanic’s remains. All five on board were killed, reportedly instantly.

OceanGate made the announcement in a brief and bright red banner on its website: “OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.”

It did not elaborate beyond that.

Last week, the US Coast Guard recovered debris and what are believed to be human remains from the submarine after searching the ocean floor.

Both U.S. and Canadian authorities are investigating what caused the June underseas explosion. Per ABC News: “Examination of the debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the implosion.”

The vessel known as the Titan lost contact with its support vessel in a June 18 descent. Its remains were found on June 22.

A ticket to view the Titanic wreckage via OceanGate reportedly cost $250,000. The Titanic’s remains are located about 12,500 feet below the ocean’s surface, or as CNN pointed out, about 10 Empire State buildings.

“The five men onboard have been identified as Rush; British businessman Hamish Harding; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet; Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood; and Dawood’s 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood,” CNN reported.