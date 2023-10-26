Off-Duty Pilot Who Tried to Cut Plane’s Engines Will Be Tried on Federal Charges

An off-duty pilot who tried to turn off the engines on an Alaskan Airlines flight is facing federal charges.

Joseph Emerson reportedly said he had taken psychedelic mushrooms while on the flight and at one point told flight attendants they should handcuff him, according to KGW8. He is facing 83 counts of murder, since that’s how many people were on the airplane.

That said, Emerson’s attorney insisted his client is innocent and was not on drugs.

“Joseph Emerson is a caring father, a loving husband, and a skilled aviator who is supported and loved by a vast network of friends, family, and colleagues,” Noah Horst said in a statement. “He would never intentionally hurt another person. Joe was not under the influence of any intoxicants when he boarded that flight. We will pursue a diligent investigation into all the facts and circumstances surrounding the events and request that you respect the family’s privacy.”

Police also said Emerson didn’t appear to be on drugs when they interviewed him following his arrest.

“I didn’t feel OK. It seemed like the pilots weren’t paying attention to what was going on. They didn’t … it didn’t seem right,” Emerson told police, via KGW8. “I pulled both emergency shut-off handles because I thought I was dreaming, and I just wanna wake up.”

Per KGW8:

“State prosecutors have charged Emerson with 83 counts of second-degree attempted murder, one for each of the other passengers and crew on the plane, and one count of endangering an aircraft. Federal prosecutors have charged him by criminal complaint with one count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants, which can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

“Emerson was arraigned Tuesday afternoon at the Multnomah County courthouse, where he entered a plea of not guilty to all of the state charges.”