Ohio Doctor Accused of Groping Patients Pleads Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity

A former Cleveland Clinic doctor has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after being accused of groping more than a dozen patients during medical exams.

Dr. Omar Massoud, 67, is facing 18 gross sexual imposition and six unlawful restraint charges. He was arrested back in December. Massoud was a gastroenterologist and specialized in adult gastroenterology.

The Cleveland Clinic fired Dr. Omar Massoud following his arrest. (Getty)

Per WOIO:

Ahead of an Oct. 16 conference on the ongoing case, court documents confirmed Massoud plead not guilty by reason of insanity, also requesting a competency hearing. According to the court documents, the alleged crimes happened in March and November of 2022.

Cleveland Clinic released a statement upon Massoud’s arrest.

“Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior,” the statement read. “We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated. We immediately reported the accusations to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and are fully cooperating with the investigations.

“Following a thorough internal investigation, this physician has been terminated. We care deeply about patient safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated.”

Former Cleveland Clinic doctor Dr. Omar Massoud is accused of groping more than a dozen patients. (Cuyahoga County Sheriff)