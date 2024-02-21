Ohio Man Accused Of Killing Three Young Sons Appears In Court

A father who allegedly shot and killed his three young sons appeared in court in Clearmount County, Ohio, on Wednesday, with the judge listening to testimony to sheriff’s deputies who investigated the scene.

Chad Doerman, 32, was arrested for murdering his three sons, 3-year-old Chase, 4-year-old Hunter and 7-year-old Clayton. At the time, his daughter reportedly ran from the house and screamed for help, claiming that her dad “was killing everyone,” authorities said. The incident took place in Monroe Township, just north of Dayton.

Per reports, a call of distress from the mother to the police alerting authorities at about 4 p.m. EST. Police arrived on the scene to find Doerman sitting on his front steps, they said. He was arrested without incident.

Chad Doerman is flanked by officers in court. Doerman is accused of killing his sons. (WLWT)

Paramedics attempted to revive the boys after finding them unresponsive in the front yard. All three died from gunshot wounds. Clermont County Sheriff Robert Leahy told the mother about her sons’ deaths while she was at the hospital, a press release said.

Prosecutors used words such as “monstrous” and “unspeakable” when describing the tragedy. They added that Doerman has given a full confession to the killings. He broke down in tears during his first hearing, with prosecutors saying the murders had been planned.

WLWT reports:

Doerman’s defense team claims Clermont County sheriff’s deputies violated his rights in the hours and days following his arrest. In their motion to suppress, they claim Doerman “invoked his right to counsel at least twice” during his interrogation, which lasted more than three hours. They wrote, “Detectives ignored Mr. Doerman’s request and continued to question him as if he didn’t ask for an attorney.” While being interviewed, Doerman’s defense attorneys said he “appeared confused and distraught. He was in obvious distress and clearly, not right mentally.” After being booked into the Clermont County jail, Doerman’s attorneys claim his right to privacy was violated.

“Officers have continued to video-record Mr. Doerman throughout his incarceration,” defense attorneys wrote. “Some of these interactions have elicited statements from Mr. Doerman that may be incriminating.”

Doerman is scheduled to go on trial in July.