Ohio Man Dead After Allegedly Shooting Two, Lengthy Standoff With Police

The suspect in a double shooting in Mansfield, Ohio, is dead following what police described as a lengthy standoff.

According to Mansfield police, the incident took place in the 500 block of South Main Street, where the two victims were found.

The scene outside a residence in Mansfield, Ohio, where a double shooting occurred. (WKYC)

“The suspect had fled the area on foot and was located two houses away,” according to a press release from police, which went on to say the suspect barricaded himself inside.

Police added that another individual was in the house, but was able to flee when the suspect entered without permission.

According to WKYC 3 News:

Once officers entered the residence, Mansfield police say the suspect was found dead upstairs from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect’s name has not been released. The two shooting victims were taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not reported. “The Mansfield Police Forensic Science Section responded once search warrants were prepared for the residences and processed both addresses,” police noted. No additional details were immediately available.

The front porch of a home in Mansfield, Ohio, where a suspect died after a double shooting. (WKYC)