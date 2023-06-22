Ohio Man Gets Life Sentence for Killing Girlfriend, Burying Body Under Clothes on Balcony

A Cleveland man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering his girlfriend and attempting to hide the body under clothes on an apartment balcony.

Benny Washington, 40, was found guilty of two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of having weapons under disability, and one count of gross abuse of a corpse during a trial last month.

Authorities said Washington was evicted from his Cleveland apartment in March 2022. About a week after evicting Washington, a member of the cleaning crew at the complex went inside Washington’s apartment and saw what looked to be a body buried under clothes and garbage bags on the balcony.

The apartment employee called police, who arrived to find a badly decomposed body underneath the clothes and rubbish. The body was later identified as Audreona Barnes, 18, who police said had been shot in the head.

Washington was arrested two days later.

Barnes officially went missing from Warrensville Heights, Ohio, two days after visiting a Cleveland Armed Service Recruiting Office in July 2021. Barnes’ mother told WEWS that police did not do enough to find her daughter once it was learned Barnes was missing.

“Now I gotta spend the rest of my life spending every birthday without her, and know she didn’t get to get past her 18th birthday,” Barnes’ mother said.