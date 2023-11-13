Ohio Man Indicted for Doing Donuts and Other Stunts With Car in ‘Street Takeover’

A Cincinnati man is facing 18 months in prison for a “street takeover” and blocking traffic as he and others blocked traffic by doing donuts, slides and other stunts in their vehicles.

Videos by Rare

Phillip Alwell, 19, was indicted for one count of inducing panic. If convicted, along with the prison time, he faces a fine of $5,000.

Along with all that, the prosecutor’s office is seeking a forfeiture of Alwell’s vehicle.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said Alwell was among multiple drivers who shut down Route 50 at State Avenue in Cincinnati’s East Price Hill area. They did so by performing their stunts and posting videos to social media — allegedly blocking traffic for 15 minutes and causing $14,000 in damage.

Phillip Alwaell was charged with one count of inducing panic on a Cincinnati intersection. (WLWT)

Alwell was reportedly driving a Black Dodge Charger that allegedly fled the scene when police arrived. Police wrote down his license number and found him the next day, when he was arrested.

“These street takeovers are not only stupid, they are reckless,’ Powers said. “Someone is going to end up dead. Other cities may tolerate this madness, but it will not be tolerated in Hamilton County. We will charge you with a felony and seize your vehicle. If someone is injured, you will be held responsible.”

Alwell claimed he was present at the “takeover,” but said he was blocking the roadway and not involved in the stunts inside the intersection, Powers said, via WLWT.

A car spins out while doing a stunt in the middle of an intersection. These types of tricks have become popular on social media but are viewed as dangerous to others. (WLWT)