Ohio Man Loses Fight With Police After Allegedly Stealing Nearly $700 in Pokemon Cards

One suspect apparently decided to fight for his right to steal $679.59 worth of Pokemon cards. Problem was, he took his fight to police.

Ernest Fields, 35, promptly lost that fight, though, with his run-in with the law being captured on video. He was tased and pummeled shortly after trying to fight with the cops.

It all started when Fields allegedly tried to remove the security tags on the Pokemon cards at a Meijer supercenter grocery store in Westerville, Ohio, near Columbus. When an employee caught him and asked him to stop, Fields became angry and tried to leave the store, according to a redacted Westerville Division of Police report, via WCMH.

The employee then called police to report a theft in progress.

Police are shown taking down Ernest Fields after a suspected robbery. (WCMH)

After Fields left the store, he got in the front passenger seat of a red Chevrolet Impala in the parking lot, the manager told a police officer, per the report. That officer then told other officers that he had found Fields.

The police report states that Fields then got out of the car and began fleeing the officers on foot. One an officer caught up, security camera footage shows Fields fighting and attempting to take down the officer, the report said.

The officer won that battle and Fields allegedly continued to resist arrest.

According to WCMH, the video revealed Fields repeatedly shouting that he was “sorry” as multiple officers arrived and assisted in pinning him — all while he continued to resist arrest. Eventually, Fields was tasered by an officer, WCMH reported.

Police subdue suspected thief Ernest Fields in a Meijer parking lot near Columbus. (WCMH)

The police report added that Fields was ordered “several times … to place his hands behind his back, turn onto his stomach, and to stop resisting,” but that he refused and “continued actively resisting our attempts to secure his hands by pulling his arms under his body and trying to roll over.”

After Fields was subdued, police said they they retrieved the stolen Pokemon cards, along with some suspected drugs, from the Impala.