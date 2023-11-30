Ohio Parents Convicted of Murdering Adopted Son

Two Ohio parents accused of killing their adopted son have been sentenced to about 30 years in prison apiece.

John and Kate Snyder received their sentences from a Hamilton County judge on Thursday morning. The couple was convicted in early November on charges of murder, felony assault and child endangerment.

John was sentenced to 29 years to life, with Kate getting a sentence of 31 years to life, Judge Wende Cross said, denying the couple’s request for a new trial. Both were arrested and charged last year, about six years after their 8-year-old son died.

John and Katherine Snyder were charged with murdering their adopted son. (Clinton County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said that Kate slammed the boy to the ground, leading to his death. John was accused of not helping the boy after the incident.

Each were found guilty by a jury after more than a month of hearing testimony.

Victim impact statements are being read aloud at the moment. A short time ago, the judge presiding in this case denied the Snyder’s request for a new trial. #WLWT pic.twitter.com/OkwLuM3f2Q — Todd Dykes (@ToddDykesWLWT) November 30, 2023

“The sentence was appropriate given their real feelings, not what they wanted everyone to see,” prosecutor Stacy Lefton told reporters. “All those people that they had write letters, they saw what (the couple) wanted them to see. We saw what was really going on.”

Per the Cincinnati Enquirer: “The other four adopted children were removed from the Snyders’ custody the day after Adam’s death. They have been living in New York state with Katherine’s sister and her husband since 2018, court documents say. Prosecutors said the children have thrived in that home.