Ohio State Basketball Fan Storming Court Slams Into Iowa Star Caitlin Clark: Video

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is among the biggest stars in the history of women’s college basketball, so when your team beats her team, it’s a big deal.

For college students these days, that means storming the court. And that is precisely what Ohio State fans did after their surprising 100-92 win over Clark and the second-ranked Hawkeyes on Sunday.

But one fan ran right into Clark, seemingly by accident, sending Clark to the ground and clutching at what looked to be her ribs. The fan also was knocked to the ground, as video of the incident showed.

The incident happened near one of the baskets just after the buzzer sounded.

Thankfully, Clark told reporters that she’s OK, admitting that it was a scary situation.

“I was just trying to exit the court as quickly as possible, so I started running and was absolutely just hammered by somebody trying to run onto the court, and basically, blindsided and kind of scary,” she said. “[It] could have caused a pretty serious injury to me and knocked the wind out of me, but luckily my teammates kind of picked me up and got me off the court.”

She added that she understood that beating Iowa is a big deal. The Hawkeyes lost to LSU in the national championship game last season and are among the title favorites again this year — mostly because of Clark.

“Great environment, obviously,” Clark said. “These are the games we love to play in: 18,000 people here. I mean, obviously, I can see their storming the court, which is fine. I mean, good for their students, great win for them.”

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder wasn’t quite as diplomatic.

“It’s unfortunate the game ended that way and Caitlin gets taken out on the floor, gets some inappropriate words yelled at her by fans, by students,” Bluder said. “That just should not happen, it should not happen. Our players should be safe, they should be able to walk off the floor. That’s very disappointing.”

Clark said that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith offered her an apology.

“I’m sure they tried their best to do whatever they could; obviously it didn’t work and that’s disappointing, but, you know, just focus now on the game and ways we can get better,” Clark said.

Also, Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff opened his postgame press conference by apologizing to Clark.

“I want to apologize to her and their entire program,” he said. “She had such a spectacular performance today and she’s such a great player and that should never happen. I feel really badly so hopefully she’s okay and it doesn’t affect her moving forward.”