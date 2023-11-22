Ohio Teen Kills Boyfriend’s Mom After He Fails to Follow Her Demands to Do It, Police Say

An Ohio teenager allegedly gave her 33-year-old boyfriend five hours to kill his mother, then ust did it herself, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

Kaitlyn Coones, 17, of Canton, allegedly told boyfriend Jonathon Jones to “do something about her” in reference to his mother. Coones later admitted to killing Nicole Jones by bludgeoning her in the head with a rock while her back was turned before strangling her to death, Lucas County Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Lastra said, via FOX 8 News.

Coones and Jonathon Jones then fled Ohio, leading authorities on a search to Mexico. Prosecutors are seeking to have Coones tried as an adult.

Per FOX 8 News:

“Lastra said Coones felt that Nicole was ‘interfering’ with their relationship.

“The day Coones reportedly ran away to Jonathon’s Toledo home, she snuck in through a window, and Nicole didn’t know she was there, according to the police report.

Coones told FBI agents she gave Jonathon ‘an ultimatum,’ according to the police report.

“‘He had five hours to decide what they were going to do about his mother,’ Albiright wrote.

“After that five hours had passed, Coones reportedly said she waited another hour.“

“When he didn’t act, she went outside, found a large-sized rock and when Nicole was distracted in the refrigerator in the kitchen … Kaitlynn — by her own admission — bludgeoned Jonathon’s mom and strangled her,” Lastra said.

The two were stopped by authorities in Arizona near the U.S.-Mexico border, but released.

“The couple was found by Mexican authorities on May 8 in Ahumada, a municipality in northern Mexico,” Fox 8 reported. “They were driving Nicole’s 2021 Buick Encore and had the woman’s Social Security card, ID, credit cards and her health insurance card, according to the police report. Authorities also recovered a backpack with ‘burgundy stains,’ it reads.”

Kaitlyn Coones, left, and Jonathon Jones were arrested after Coones allegedly killed Jones’ mother. (Fox 8 News)