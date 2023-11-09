Ohio Woman Drags Husband After He Asks for Divorce, Prompting Biker Gang to Get Involved

One man told his wife he wanted a divorce and, well, it’s safe to say she wasn’t real big on the idea. In fact, things reportedly got so bad that a biker gang had to step in.

It all started when Erik Jones of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, told wife Crashawn Williams that he felt their marriage was over. Police say she then grabbed his phone and took off in a car from their home.

Erik Jones said his feet were badly injured after his wife took him for an unwanted ride. (WOIO)

As Jones reached in the car to get his phone back, Williams rolled up the window and sped away — with her husband still attached to the vehicle.

That’s when a group of motorcycle riders intervened and attempted to get Williams to slow down and set Jones free. Once the card did slow down, Jones was able to free himself by breaking the window with his elbow.

He told police it wasn’t his elbow, but his feet, that were severely injured as a result of the ordeal.

“Man she snapped I guess,” Jones told WOIO as he sat on a stairway and held on to a walker. “It was really like a blur man. It’s crazy.”

A screenshot of the 911 call to police involving Erik Jones and his wife. (WOIO)

Jones added that he found his soon-to-be-ex’s reaction to be a bit, you know, a little much.

“This is how you end it?” he said. “We could’ve found a different way, you know what I’m saying.”

Williams has since pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and domestic violence.

Crashawn Williams has pleaded guilty to domestic violence. (Cleveland Heights Police/WOIO)